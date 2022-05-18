Overview of Dr. William Caudill, MD

Dr. William Caudill, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Lexington, KY. They specialize in Nephrology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University Of Louisville School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Health Corbin, Ephraim Mcdowell Regional Medical Center, Saint Joseph Hospital, Saint Joseph London and UK Good Samaritan Hospital.



Dr. Caudill works at Nephrology Associates of Lexington in Lexington, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Kidney Diseases, Gout and Vitamin D Deficiency along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.