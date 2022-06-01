Dr. William Chafin III, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chafin III is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Chafin III, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. William Chafin III, MD
Dr. William Chafin III, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Athens, GA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Rheumatology. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA and is affiliated with Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center and Saint Mary's Hospital.
Dr. Chafin III's Office Locations
Athens Urological Associates LLC957 Baxter St, Athens, GA 30606 Directions (706) 410-9270
Hospital Affiliations
- Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center
- Saint Mary's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Chafin is thorough in his examinations and it is really convenient having x-rays and lab draws done right in the office. My only reason for 4 stars is because in my visit summary it says "provided dietary counseling and encouraged exercise." Never during my visit did we discuss that.
About Dr. William Chafin III, MD
- Rheumatology
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1225122716
Education & Certifications
- MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA
- Rheumatology
Dr. Chafin III has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chafin III accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chafin III has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chafin III has seen patients for Arthritis, Osteoarthritis and Rheumatoid Arthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chafin III on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Chafin III. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chafin III.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chafin III, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chafin III appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.