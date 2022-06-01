Overview of Dr. William Chafin III, MD

Dr. William Chafin III, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Athens, GA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Rheumatology. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA and is affiliated with Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center and Saint Mary's Hospital.



Dr. Chafin III works at Arthritis Center Of North GA in Athens, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Osteoarthritis and Rheumatoid Arthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.