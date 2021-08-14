Dr. William Chambers, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chambers is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Chambers, MD
Overview of Dr. William Chambers, MD
Dr. William Chambers, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Colorado Springs, CO. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas and is affiliated with Penrose Hospital.
Dr. Chambers works at
Dr. Chambers' Office Locations
-
1
Colorado Springs Surgical Associates2222 N Nevada Ave Ste 5017, Colorado Springs, CO 80907 Directions (719) 635-2501
Hospital Affiliations
- Penrose Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Chambers?
Dr. Chambers repaired both legs from a venous procedure that hadn't completely healed. He discussed with me likely what happened and why. About 3 years later we had the pleasure again as he assisted my orthopedic surgeon with my lower back fusion since it required abdominal access as well. I felt well taken care of! Penrose teams ROCK.
About Dr. William Chambers, MD
- Vascular Surgery
- English
- 1083689913
Education & Certifications
- Baylor University Med Center
- University Of Texas Southwestern Med Center
- University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chambers has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chambers accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chambers has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chambers works at
Dr. Chambers has seen patients for Aortic Aneurysm, Aneurysm and Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chambers on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Chambers. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chambers.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chambers, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chambers appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.