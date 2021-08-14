See All Vascular Surgeons in Colorado Springs, CO
Dr. William Chambers, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. William Chambers, MD

Vascular Surgery
4.2 (18)
Map Pin Small Colorado Springs, CO
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. William Chambers, MD

Dr. William Chambers, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Colorado Springs, CO. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas and is affiliated with Penrose Hospital.

Dr. Chambers works at Colorado Springs Surgical Associates, PC in Colorado Springs, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Aortic Aneurysm, Aneurysm and Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Dr. Chambers' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Colorado Springs Surgical Associates
    2222 N Nevada Ave Ste 5017, Colorado Springs, CO 80907 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (719) 635-2501

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Penrose Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Aortic Aneurysm
Aneurysm
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm
Aortic Aneurysm
Aneurysm
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA) Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Aortic Dissection Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis of Aorta Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Iliac Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Disease of Extremities Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Venous Sclerotherapy Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Aortic Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Chronic Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Embolism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Embolism
Gastric Banding, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphangioma Chevron Icon
Lymphedema Chevron Icon
Median Arcuate Ligament Syndrome (MALS) Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Dissection Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Chambers?

    Aug 14, 2021
    Dr. Chambers repaired both legs from a venous procedure that hadn't completely healed. He discussed with me likely what happened and why. About 3 years later we had the pleasure again as he assisted my orthopedic surgeon with my lower back fusion since it required abdominal access as well. I felt well taken care of! Penrose teams ROCK.
    Nanette — Aug 14, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. William Chambers, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. William Chambers, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Chambers to family and friends

    Dr. Chambers' Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Chambers

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. William Chambers, MD.

    About Dr. William Chambers, MD

    Specialties
    • Vascular Surgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1083689913
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Baylor University Med Center
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • University Of Texas Southwestern Med Center
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. William Chambers, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chambers is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Chambers has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Chambers has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Chambers works at Colorado Springs Surgical Associates, PC in Colorado Springs, CO. View the full address on Dr. Chambers’s profile.

    Dr. Chambers has seen patients for Aortic Aneurysm, Aneurysm and Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chambers on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Chambers. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chambers.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chambers, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chambers appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. William Chambers, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.