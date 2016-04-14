See All Oncologists in Huntersville, NC
Dr. William Charles, MD

Medical Oncology
2.9 (8)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. William Charles, MD

Dr. William Charles, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Huntersville, NC. They completed their residency with Brookdale University Hospital Medical Center

Dr. Charles works at Novant Health Cancer Institute - Huntersville in Huntersville, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Anal and Rectal Cancer, Breast Cancer and Colorectal Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Charles' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Novant Health Cancer Institute - Huntersville
    10030 Gilead Rd Ste 350, Huntersville, NC 28078 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (704) 908-2660

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews

    2.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Apr 14, 2016
    Dr. Charles is a very caring physician. He is thorough, professional, and personable.
    Jocelyn Thompson in Gastonia, North Carolina — Apr 14, 2016
    About Dr. William Charles, MD

    • Medical Oncology
    Education & Certifications

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center
    • Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center
    • Caromont Regional Medical Center

