Dr. William Charles, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Charles is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Charles, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. William Charles, MD
Dr. William Charles, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Huntersville, NC. They completed their residency with Brookdale University Hospital Medical Center
Dr. Charles works at
Dr. Charles' Office Locations
-
1
Novant Health Cancer Institute - Huntersville10030 Gilead Rd Ste 350, Huntersville, NC 28078 Directions (704) 908-2660
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Charles?
Dr. Charles is a very caring physician. He is thorough, professional, and personable.
About Dr. William Charles, MD
- Medical Oncology
- English
- Male
- 1699705285
Education & Certifications
- Brookdale University Hospital Medical Center
- Medical Oncology
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center
- Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center
- Caromont Regional Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Charles has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Charles accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Charles has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Charles works at
Dr. Charles has seen patients for Anal and Rectal Cancer, Breast Cancer and Colorectal Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Charles on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Charles. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Charles.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Charles, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Charles appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.