Overview of Dr. William Charlton, MD

Dr. William Charlton, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Kingston, PA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Tyler Memorial Hospital and Wilkes - Barre General Hospital.



Dr. Charlton works at Joseph J Szustak DO PC in Kingston, PA with other offices in Tunkhannock, PA and Dunmore, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.