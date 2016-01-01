See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Augusta, GA
Dr. William Cheeley, MD

Internal Medicine
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. William Cheeley, MD

Dr. William Cheeley, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Augusta, GA. 

Dr. Cheeley works at Augusta University Medical Center in Augusta, GA with other offices in Greensboro, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Cheeley's Office Locations

    Augusta University Medical Center
    1120 15th St # BBR-5513, Augusta, GA 30912 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (706) 721-8623
    AU Health Lake Oconee
    2011 Westend Dr, Greensboro, GA 30642 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (706) 721-8623

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Augusta University Medical Center

Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Abnormal Thyroid Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Fecal Occult Blood Test for Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Muscle Spasm Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    About Dr. William Cheeley, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1609396910
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. William Cheeley, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cheeley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Cheeley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Cheeley has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cheeley.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cheeley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cheeley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

