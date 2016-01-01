Dr. William Cheeley, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cheeley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Cheeley, MD
Overview of Dr. William Cheeley, MD
Dr. William Cheeley, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Augusta, GA.
Dr. Cheeley works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Cheeley's Office Locations
-
1
Augusta University Medical Center1120 15th St # BBR-5513, Augusta, GA 30912 Directions (706) 721-8623
-
2
AU Health Lake Oconee2011 Westend Dr, Greensboro, GA 30642 Directions (706) 721-8623
Hospital Affiliations
- Augusta University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Cheeley?
About Dr. William Cheeley, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English
- 1609396910
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cheeley accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cheeley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cheeley works at
Dr. Cheeley has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cheeley.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cheeley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cheeley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.