Overview

Dr. William Lin Wu, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from AMRAVATI UNIVERSITY / SHRI VASANTRAO NAIK GOVERNMENT MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center, Methodist Hospital and Val Verde Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Lin Wu works at Heart and Vascular Clinic of San antonio in San Antonio, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG), Hypertension and Hyperlipidemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.