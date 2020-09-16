Dr. William Chen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Chen, MD
Overview
Dr. William Chen, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Providence, RI. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Rhode Island Hospital, Roger Williams Medical Center and The Miriam Hospital.
Dr. Chen works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Daniel Quirk MD Inc.33 Staniford St, Providence, RI 02905 Directions (401) 421-8800
-
2
Miriam Hospital164 Summit Ave, Providence, RI 02906 Directions (401) 421-8800
-
3
Rehabilitation Unit593 Eddy St, Providence, RI 02903 Directions (401) 444-4000Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Rhode Island Hospital
- Roger Williams Medical Center
- The Miriam Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Chen?
I have been seeing Dr. Chen for several years. I highly recommend him. He is highly knowledgeable in his field.
About Dr. William Chen, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 26 years of experience
- English, Chinese
- 1467546051
Education & Certifications
- THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chen has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chen works at
Dr. Chen has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, Hemorrhoids and Dysphagia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Chen speaks Chinese.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Chen. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.