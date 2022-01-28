Dr. William Chen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Chen, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Long Beach, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Saint Louis University / School of Medicine|St Louis Univ Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach, Long Beach Memorial Medical Center and Providence St. Joseph Hospital Orange.
Asian Eyelid Surgery Center6226 E Spring St Ste 380, Long Beach, CA 90815 Directions (562) 452-7700
Robert L. Jones MD Inc.1401 Avocado Ave Ste 505, Newport Beach, CA 92660 Directions (562) 426-0049
Irvine Spectrum area office18 Endeavor Ste 305, Irvine, CA 92618 Directions (949) 585-5188
- Hoag Hospital Newport Beach
- Long Beach Memorial Medical Center
- Providence St. Joseph Hospital Orange
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Elderplan
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- NGS CoreSource
- UnitedHealthCare
I had the best experience with Doctor Chen. He has great bedside manners and is very honest and straightforward. The surgery was quick and the aftercare was minimal. I was shocked when he texted me the next day to check in. He is a great doctor and his staff is very friendly. I would highly recommend him.
- Ophthalmology
- 47 years of experience
- English, Chinese
- 1558420661
- EMORY UNIVERSITY
- University of California-Los Angeles
- LAC-USC Medical Center|Los Angeles County - U S C Medical Center
- Saint Louis University / School of Medicine|St Louis Univ Sch Of Med
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Chen has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chen speaks Chinese.
45 patients have reviewed Dr. Chen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chen.
