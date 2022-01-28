Overview of Dr. William Chen, MD

Dr. William Chen, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Long Beach, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Saint Louis University / School of Medicine|St Louis Univ Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach, Long Beach Memorial Medical Center and Providence St. Joseph Hospital Orange.



Dr. Chen works at WILLIAM P CHEN, M.D. in Long Beach, CA with other offices in Newport Beach, CA and Irvine, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.