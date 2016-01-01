See All Pediatricians in Morristown, NJ
Dr. William Chernack, MD

Pediatrics
3.9 (7)
Accepting new patients
53 years of experience

Overview

Dr. William Chernack, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Morristown, NJ. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 53 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.

Dr. Chernack works at Pediatrics in Morristown, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Pediatrics
    28 Franklin Pl, Morristown, NJ 07960 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Allergic Rhinitis
Animal Allergies
Cough
Allergic Rhinitis
Animal Allergies
Cough

Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Allergy Shots Chevron Icon
Allergy Shots for Insect Stings Chevron Icon
Allergy Skin Testing Chevron Icon
Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Allergy Treatment Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Drug Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Penicillin Allergy Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Radioallergosorbent Test Chevron Icon
Skin Testing and Screening Chevron Icon
Toxic Effect of Venom Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    About Dr. William Chernack, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 53 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1013941012
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Babies/Columbia-Presby Med
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Babies/Columbia-Presby Med
    Residency
    Internship
    • Babies/Columbia-Presby Med
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Allergy & Immunology and Pediatrics
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. William Chernack, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chernack is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Chernack has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Chernack has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Chernack. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chernack.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chernack, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chernack appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

