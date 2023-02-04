Dr. William Cheshire, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cheshire is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Cheshire, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. William Cheshire, MD
Dr. William Cheshire, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They completed their fellowship with University of North Carolina Hospitals
Dr. Cheshire works at
Dr. Cheshire's Office Locations
Orthopedics4500 San Pablo Rd S, Jacksonville, FL 32224 Directions (904) 953-2000Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Mayo Clinic in Florida
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
The doctor listened and responded to my questions in a way I could understand. Very kind and a real gentleman so I don’t understand some of the other comments (which seem to be the same ‘voice’). It’s a specialty that deals with difficult medical issues, pain, strokes, etc., so maybe it was by someone not coming to terms with their own health issue.
About Dr. William Cheshire, MD
- Neurology
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of North Carolina Hospitals
- W Va U Hosp
- Princeton University
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cheshire has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cheshire accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cheshire has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cheshire has seen patients for Autonomic Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cheshire on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Cheshire. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cheshire.
