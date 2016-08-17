Dr. William Chey, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Chey, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. William Chey, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Ann Arbor, MI. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Emory University and is affiliated with ProMedica Toledo Hospital and University Hospital - University of Michigan.
Dr. Chey works at
Locations
-
1
Michigan Medicine1500 E Medical Center Dr, Ann Arbor, MI 48109 Directions (734) 936-4000
-
2
Regents of the University of Michigan7500 Challis Rd, Brighton, MI 48116 Directions (810) 263-4000
Hospital Affiliations
- ProMedica Toledo Hospital
- University Hospital - University of Michigan
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Chey?
I highly recommend Dr Chey.
About Dr. William Chey, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1487736906
Education & Certifications
- Emory University
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chey has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chey accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chey works at
Dr. Chey has seen patients for Constipation, Gas-Bloat Syndrome and Diarrhea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chey on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Chey. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chey.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.