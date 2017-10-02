See All General Surgeons in Covina, CA
Dr. William Choctaw, MD

General Surgery
4.0 (4)
Map Pin Small Covina, CA
Call for new patient details
50 years of experience

Overview of Dr. William Choctaw, MD

Dr. William Choctaw, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Covina, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 50 years of experience. They graduated from Yale Univ Sch of Med and is affiliated with Emanate Health Inter-community Hospital, Providence Queen Of The Valley Medical Center and San Dimas Community Hospital.

Dr. Choctaw works at Choctaw Medical Group in Covina, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Choctaw's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Choctaw Medical Group Inc.
    315 N 3rd Ave Ste 200, Covina, CA 91723 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (626) 938-1165

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Emanate Health Inter-community Hospital
  • Providence Queen Of The Valley Medical Center
  • San Dimas Community Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Lump Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Breast Tumor Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Mastectomy Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Oct 02, 2017
    My mother saw him for a breast biopsy. He was amazing and comforting when he found out it was cancer. I would highly recommend him
    el monte, CA — Oct 02, 2017
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. William Choctaw, MD
    About Dr. William Choctaw, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 50 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1013957950
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • L A Co Usc Med Center
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Yale Univ Sch of Med
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Choctaw has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Choctaw has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Choctaw works at Choctaw Medical Group in Covina, CA. View the full address on Dr. Choctaw’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Choctaw. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Choctaw.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Choctaw, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Choctaw appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

