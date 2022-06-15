Dr. William Choi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Choi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Choi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. William Choi, MD
Dr. William Choi, MD is a Neurological Spine Surgery Specialist in Greenwood Village, CO. They specialize in Neurological Spine Surgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from McGill University|McGill University - Faculty of Medicine and Health Sciences, Montreal and is affiliated with Swedish Medical Center, Castle Rock Adventist Hospital, Porter Adventist Hospital and Sky Ridge Medical Center.
Dr. Choi's Office Locations
Precision Spine Center8200 E Belleview Ave Ste 400E, Greenwood Village, CO 80111 Directions (303) 963-0852
Hospital Affiliations
- Swedish Medical Center
- Castle Rock Adventist Hospital
- Porter Adventist Hospital
- Sky Ridge Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I had an incredible surgical experience. Dr. Choi laid out the details for my surgeries and went as well as expected
About Dr. William Choi, MD
- Neurological Spine Surgery
- 30 years of experience
- English, French and Korean
- 1093811028
Education & Certifications
- Montreal Neurological Institute|Montreal Neurological Institute McGill University
- Montreal Gen Hosp-McGill U|University of Toronto, Ontario|University Of Washington
- McGill University|McGill University - Faculty of Medicine and Health Sciences, Montreal
Frequently Asked Questions
