Dr. William Choisser, MD

Family Medicine
4.2 (15)
Accepting new patients
48 years of experience

Overview

Dr. William Choisser, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Orange Park, FL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 48 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent's Clay County Hospital and Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside Hospital.

Dr. Choisser works at MDVIP - Orange Park, Florida in Orange Park, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1
    MDVIP - Orange Park, Florida
    1409 Kingsley Ave Ste 14A, Orange Park, FL 32073 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (904) 593-9163

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Diabetes Type 2
Restless Leg Syndrome
Common Cold
Diabetes Type 2
Restless Leg Syndrome
Common Cold

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Diabetes Type 2
Restless Leg Syndrome
Common Cold
Abdominal Pain
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Rhinitis
Anemia
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Anxiety
Arthritis
Asthma
Ataxia
Atherosclerosis
Back Pain
Bacterial Sepsis
Bedsores
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Bladder Infection
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Bronchitis
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Cardiovascular Stress Test
Cellulitis
Chest Pain
Cholesterol Screening
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Pain
Chronic Sinusitis
Confusion
Constipation
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD)
Cough
Dehydration
Dermatitis
Diabetes
Diabetes Screening
Diabetes Type 1
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking
Diverticulosis
Dizziness
Dysphagia
Ear Ache
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Emphysema
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Enteritis
Fever
Fibromyalgia
Foot Sprain
Gait Abnormality
Ganglion Cyst
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gout
Headache
Heart Disease
Heart Palpitations
Hepatitis C Virus Screening
Hepatitis Screening
HIV Screening
Hives
Hypercalcemia
Hyperkalemia
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Hypothyroidism
Insomnia
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Joint Pain
Limb Cramp
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Lipid Disorders
Liver Function Test
Low Back Pain
Malaise and Fatigue
Malnutrition
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Muscle Spasm
Muscle Weakness
Nasopharyngitis
Nausea
Neurogenic Bladder
Newborn Metabolic Screening
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease
Obesity
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Osteoporosis Screening
Otitis Media
Outer Ear Infection
Overactive Bladder
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Partial Lung Collapse
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Pericardial Disease
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Pharyngitis
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Pneumonia
Pollen Allergy
Polyneuropathy
Potassium Deficiency
Pregnancy Test
Prostate Cancer Screening
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Rash
Rickets
Scabies
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening
Shortness of Breath
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis
Sinusitis
Sleep Apnea
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Throat Pain
Thyroid Screening
Tinnitus
Tobacco Use Disorder
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Stones
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Vertigo
Vitamin D Deficiency
Wellness Examination
Yeast Infections
    Ratings & Reviews

    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. William Choisser, MD

    • Family Medicine
    Years of Experience
    Years of Experience
    Education & Certifications

    • GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
    Medical Education

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Ascension St. Vincent's Clay County Hospital
    • Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. William Choisser, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Choisser is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Choisser has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Choisser has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Choisser works at MDVIP - Orange Park, Florida in Orange Park, FL. View the full address on Dr. Choisser’s profile.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Choisser. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Choisser.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Choisser, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Choisser appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

