Dr. William Christian, MD

Ophthalmology
4.3 (11)
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience

Overview of Dr. William Christian, MD

Dr. William Christian, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Santa Monica, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from University of Washington School of Medicine and is affiliated with Providence Saint John's Health Center.

Dr. Christian works at The Vanguard Eye Institute in Santa Monica, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Blepharitis, Eyelid Disorders and Corneal Abrasion or Laceration along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Christian's Office Locations

  1. 1
    The Vanguard Eye Institute
    2001 Santa Monica Blvd, Santa Monica, CA 90404 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 828-5888

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Providence Saint John's Health Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Blepharitis
Eyelid Disorders
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration
Blepharitis
Eyelid Disorders
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration

Treatment frequency



Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Corneal Erosion Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Drusen
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Exophoria Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Floaters
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Heterophoria Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Eyelid Spasm Chevron Icon
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
LASIK Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat LASIK
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Delta Health System
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • National Elevator
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jul 25, 2019
    Eye surgery sounds like and can be a scary thing, unless you are in the hands of Dr. Christian. He is so professional, gentle, and extremely skilled. As a registered nurse who observes surgery on a daily basis and has worked with hundreds of eye surgeons, he is who I trust the most for my own eyes and all my loved ones!
    Megan Rickey — Jul 25, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. William Christian, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Years of Experience
    • 21 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1285825158
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Cedars-Sinai Medical Center
    Residency
    • Yale-New Haven Hospital
    Internship
    • Erlanger Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • University of Washington School of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • University of San Diego
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. William Christian, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Christian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Christian has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Christian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Christian works at The Vanguard Eye Institute in Santa Monica, CA. View the full address on Dr. Christian’s profile.

    Dr. Christian has seen patients for Blepharitis, Eyelid Disorders and Corneal Abrasion or Laceration, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Christian on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Christian. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Christian.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Christian, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Christian appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

