Overview of Dr. William Christian, MD

Dr. William Christian, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Santa Monica, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from University of Washington School of Medicine and is affiliated with Providence Saint John's Health Center.



Dr. Christian works at The Vanguard Eye Institute in Santa Monica, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Blepharitis, Eyelid Disorders and Corneal Abrasion or Laceration along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.