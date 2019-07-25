Dr. William Christian, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Christian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Christian, MD
Overview of Dr. William Christian, MD
Dr. William Christian, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Santa Monica, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from University of Washington School of Medicine and is affiliated with Providence Saint John's Health Center.
Dr. Christian works at
Dr. Christian's Office Locations
-
1
The Vanguard Eye Institute2001 Santa Monica Blvd, Santa Monica, CA 90404 Directions (310) 828-5888
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence Saint John's Health Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Delta Health System
- First Health
- Health Net
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- National Elevator
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Christian?
Eye surgery sounds like and can be a scary thing, unless you are in the hands of Dr. Christian. He is so professional, gentle, and extremely skilled. As a registered nurse who observes surgery on a daily basis and has worked with hundreds of eye surgeons, he is who I trust the most for my own eyes and all my loved ones!
About Dr. William Christian, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 21 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1285825158
Education & Certifications
- Cedars-Sinai Medical Center
- Yale-New Haven Hospital
- Erlanger Medical Center
- University of Washington School of Medicine
- University of San Diego
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Christian has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Christian accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Christian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Christian works at
Dr. Christian has seen patients for Blepharitis, Eyelid Disorders and Corneal Abrasion or Laceration, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Christian on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Christian speaks Spanish.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Christian. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Christian.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Christian, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Christian appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.