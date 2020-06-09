Dr. William Christie, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Christie is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Christie, MD
Dr. William Christie, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Cranberry Township, PA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from ORAL ROBERTS UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY.
Dr. Christie's Office Locations
Scott and Christie and Associates PC105 Brandt Dr Ste 201, Cranberry Township, PA 16066 Directions (724) 282-6420Monday7:30am - 4:30pmTuesday7:30am - 4:30pmWednesday7:30am - 4:30pmThursday7:30am - 4:30pmFriday7:30am - 4:30pm
Good Looks Eyewear Inc20215 Route 19 Unit 104, Cranberry Township, PA 16066 Directions (724) 772-9090
Fox Chapel1101 Freeport Rd, Pittsburgh, PA 15238 Directions (412) 782-0400
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I switched to Dr. Christie on a friend's referral who had the same previous ophthalmologist; I'm most grateful to her for the excellent recommendation! Dr. Christie has been doing my exams for a family predisposition of glaucoma and macular degeneration for years. He always shows me my test results in comparison to previous tests, discusses the results with me in terms easy to understand, and makes recommendations to promote eye health including diet and vitamins. Dr. Christie also keeps me informed on the status of a developing cataract with assurance it is not necessary to remove it at this stage. Whenever it needs to be removed, I'll most definitely have Dr. Christie do the procedure given his specialized skill in this area and innovative corrective vision lens option. Both Dr. Christie and his helpful staff always exhibit utmost professionalism, respect, friendliness and sincere care. This practice is truly patient centered rather than profit centered and I HIGHLY recommend it.
- Ophthalmology
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1396747366
- ORAL ROBERTS UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Christie has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Christie accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Christie has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Christie. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Christie.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Christie, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Christie appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.