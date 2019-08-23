Dr. William Chu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Chu, MD
Dr. William Chu, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Palo Alto, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of California School of Medicine - San Francisco and is affiliated with Stanford Health Care.
Internal Medical Grp Palo Alto805 El Camino Real Ste B, Palo Alto, CA 94301 Directions (650) 329-0440Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:30pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
- Stanford Health Care
He is totally patient and knowledgable. My husband and I trust him with our care fully.
- Internal Medicine
- 32 years of experience
- English
- Stanford U
- University of California School of Medicine - San Francisco
- Internal Medicine
Dr. Chu has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Chu. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chu.
