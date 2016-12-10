Dr. William Chun, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chun is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Chun, MD
Overview of Dr. William Chun, MD
Dr. William Chun, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK MED COLL and is affiliated with Wellstar Atlanta Medical Center.
Dr. Chun's Office Locations
William Chun285 Boulevard NE, Atlanta, GA 30312 Directions (404) 265-3330
Hospital Affiliations
- Wellstar Atlanta Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- National Preferred Provider Network
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Chun is a doctor whom I can trust to find the right solution to my condition. He is professional and very patient when listening to my questions and concerns. He responds immediately with recommendations to resolve or ease the problem. His office environment is very hospitable, clean, and comfortable. I never have to wait a long time for assistance. His staff is always friendly, respectful and sometimes humorous which definitely helps.
About Dr. William Chun, MD
- Rheumatology
- 19 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1700081676
Education & Certifications
- Drexel U Coll of Med
- George Washington U Med Ctr
- NEW YORK MED COLL
- Cornell University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chun has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chun accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chun has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chun works at
Dr. Chun has seen patients for Fibromyalgia, Limb Pain and Arthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chun on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Chun speaks Spanish.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Chun. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chun.
