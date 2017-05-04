Overview

Dr. William Chung, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Roslyn, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Cardiology. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center.



Dr. Chung works at Cardiac Interventional Group in Roslyn, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Pulmonary Hypertension along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.