Dr. William Cies, MD

Ophthalmology
4.1 (16)
Accepting new patients
52 years of experience

Overview of Dr. William Cies, MD

Dr. William Cies, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Newport Beach, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 52 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from DUKE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach.

Dr. Cies works at W. Andrew Cies MD Medical Corp. in Newport Beach, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Dry Eyes, Pinguecula and Blindness along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Cies' Office Locations

  1. 1
    W. Andrew Cies MD Medical Corp.
    400 Newport Center Dr Ste 404, Newport Beach, CA 92660 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (949) 640-2023

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hoag Hospital Newport Beach

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Dry Eyes
Pinguecula
Blindness
Dry Eyes
Pinguecula
Blindness

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Vertical Heterophoria Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Anisocoria Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blepharoplasty Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Contusion of the Eyeball Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
Esophoria Chevron Icon
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Exophoria Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Surgery Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Heterophoria Chevron Icon
Hypertropia Chevron Icon
Hypotropia Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinal Neovascularization Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Anterior Vitrectomy Chevron Icon
Cornea Surgery Chevron Icon
Dacryocystorhinostomy Chevron Icon
Diabetic Cataracts Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Excision or Destruction of Lesion of Cornea Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Extraocular Muscle Surgery Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
Goniotomy Chevron Icon
Hyphema Chevron Icon
Malignant Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Night Blindness Chevron Icon
Ocular Surface Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Pterygium Surgery Chevron Icon
Reconstructive Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Repair of Brow Ptosis and Blepharoptosis Chevron Icon
Repair of Entropion or Ectropion Chevron Icon
Retinoblastoma Chevron Icon
Strabismus Surgery Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Surgery Chevron Icon
Vitrectomy (incl. Macular Hole Repair) Chevron Icon
Vitreoretinal Surgery Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    About Dr. William Cies, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • 52 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1922041904
    Education & Certifications

    • DUKE UNIVERSITY
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. William Cies, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cies is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Cies has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Cies has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Cies works at W. Andrew Cies MD Medical Corp. in Newport Beach, CA. View the full address on Dr. Cies’s profile.

    Dr. Cies has seen patients for Dry Eyes, Pinguecula and Blindness, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cies on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Cies. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cies.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cies, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cies appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

