Dr. William Clack, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Clack is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Clack, MD
Overview
Dr. William Clack, MD is a Dermatologist in Elmira, NY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 55 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO and is affiliated with Arnot Ogden Medical Center.
Dr. Clack works at
Locations
-
1
Eastside Primary Care200 Madison Ave Ste 2B, Elmira, NY 14901 Directions (607) 732-1310
Hospital Affiliations
- Arnot Ogden Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Clack?
About Dr. William Clack, MD
- Dermatology
- 55 years of experience
- English, French
- 1053490805
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Clack has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Clack accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Clack has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Clack works at
Dr. Clack has seen patients for Warts and Acne, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Clack on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Clack speaks French.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Clack. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Clack.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Clack, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Clack appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.