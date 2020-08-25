Overview

Dr. William Clark, MD is an Urology Specialist in Kenai, AK. They graduated from Finch University and is affiliated with Alaska Regional Hospital and Providence Alaska Medical Center.



Dr. Clark works at Independence Urology in Kenai, AK. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Hypogonadism along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.