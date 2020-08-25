Dr. William Clark, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Clark is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Clark, MD
Dr. William Clark, MD is an Urology Specialist in Kenai, AK. They graduated from Finch University and is affiliated with Alaska Regional Hospital and Providence Alaska Medical Center.
Dr. Clark works at
Independence Urology100 Trading Bay Rd Ste 6, Kenai, AK 99611 Directions (907) 600-4916
- Alaska Regional Hospital
- Providence Alaska Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
Gave his whole attention to me, thorough explanation, answered all questions, kind and personable...very knowledgeable.
- Urology
- English
- Finch University
Dr. Clark has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Clark accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Clark has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Clark works at
Dr. Clark has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Hypogonadism, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Clark on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
42 patients have reviewed Dr. Clark. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Clark.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Clark, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Clark appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.