Overview of Dr. William Clark, MD

Dr. William Clark, MD is a Pediatric Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Pensacola, FL. They specialize in Pediatric Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat), has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / CHATTANOOGA and is affiliated with Ascension Sacred Heart Pensacola, Baptist Hospital, Gulf Breeze Hospital and Nemours Children's Hospital, Florida.



Dr. Clark works at Nemours Children's Specialty Care, Pensacola in Pensacola, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Sinusitis, Chronic Sinusitis and Outer Ear Infection along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.