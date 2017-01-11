Dr. William Clark Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Clark Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Clark Jr, MD
Dr. William Clark Jr, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHARLOTTE.
Psychiatric Associates Sc737 N Michigan Ave Ste 1200, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (312) 373-7300
I have already referred Dr. Clark to several people he is so wonderful. I truly believe he saved my life and I am forever grateful for him.
Dr. Clark Jr has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Clark Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Clark Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Clark Jr.
