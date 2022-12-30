Dr. William Clark, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Clark is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Clark, MD
Overview of Dr. William Clark, MD
Dr. William Clark, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Ascension St. John Broken Arrow, Ascension St. John Medical Center and Stillwater Medical Center.
Dr. Clark's Office Locations
Tulsa Bone & Joint Associates PC4802 S 109th East Ave, Tulsa, OK 74146 Directions (918) 392-1400
Tulsa Bone and Joint Associates4812 S 109th East Ave Ste 300, Tulsa, OK 74146 Directions (918) 392-1400
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension St. John Broken Arrow
- Ascension St. John Medical Center
- Stillwater Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- AvMed
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Care Network
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Oklahoma
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Mutual of Omaha
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Clark performed my third back surgery. I was impressed at how thorough he was to make sure that he had all the information he needed before he performed the surgery. Dr. Clark and his office staff go out of their way during my office visits to make sure that I understand and am happy with everything that they did. I would highly recommend Dr clark
About Dr. William Clark, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1962455725
Education & Certifications
- Texas Back Institute
- Duke, DUMC
- UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
- UNIVERSITY OF TULSA
