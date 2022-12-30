Overview of Dr. William Clark, MD

Dr. William Clark, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Ascension St. John Broken Arrow, Ascension St. John Medical Center and Stillwater Medical Center.



Dr. Clark works at Tulsa Bone & Joint Associates in Tulsa, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Neck Pain, Back Pain and Scoliosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.