Dr. William Cline, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cline is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Cline, DO
Overview of Dr. William Cline, DO
Dr. William Cline, DO is a General Surgery Specialist in Vienna, WV. They specialize in General Surgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Camden Clark Medical Center and Marietta Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Cline works at
Dr. Cline's Office Locations
-
1
William A Cline DO Pllc800 Grand Central Mall Ste 2, Vienna, WV 26105 Directions (304) 865-4345
-
2
Co Ovasc608 Washington Blvd, Belpre, OH 45714 Directions (740) 423-4684
-
3
Digestive Care Center Pllc600 18th St Ste 401, Parkersburg, WV 26101 Directions (304) 865-4345
-
4
Marietta Memorial Hospital401 Matthew St, Marietta, OH 45750 Directions (740) 374-2252
Hospital Affiliations
- Camden Clark Medical Center
- Marietta Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Cline?
excellent doctor. highly recommend
About Dr. William Cline, DO
- General Surgery
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1790724516
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cline has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cline accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cline has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cline works at
Dr. Cline has seen patients for Cholecystitis and Gallstones, Gallstones and Intestinal Obstruction, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cline on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Cline. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cline.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cline, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cline appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.