Dr. William Clutterbuck, MD
Overview of Dr. William Clutterbuck, MD
Dr. William Clutterbuck, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Manchester, NH. They specialize in General Surgery, has 48 years of experience. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Androscoggin Valley Hospital, Catholic Medical Center, Huggins Hospital and Monadnock Community Hospital.
Dr. Clutterbuck works at
Dr. Clutterbuck's Office Locations
Surgical Care Group87 McGregor St Ste 3100, Manchester, NH 03102 Directions (603) 627-1887
Catholic Medical Center100 McGregor St, Manchester, NH 03102 Directions (603) 668-3545Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
ASA Clinic59 Page Hill Rd, Berlin, NH 03570 Directions (603) 752-2300
New England Molecular Imaging LLC160 S RIVER RD, Bedford, NH 03110 Directions (603) 665-5150
Hospital Affiliations
- Androscoggin Valley Hospital
- Catholic Medical Center
- Huggins Hospital
- Monadnock Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. William Clutterbuck, MD
- General Surgery
- 48 years of experience
- English
- 1780676080
Education & Certifications
- OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Clutterbuck has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Clutterbuck accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Clutterbuck has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Clutterbuck. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Clutterbuck.
