Dr. William Clutterbuck, MD

General Surgery
3.7 (3)
Map Pin Small Manchester, NH
Accepting new patients
48 years of experience

Overview of Dr. William Clutterbuck, MD

Dr. William Clutterbuck, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Manchester, NH. They specialize in General Surgery, has 48 years of experience. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Androscoggin Valley Hospital, Catholic Medical Center, Huggins Hospital and Monadnock Community Hospital.

Dr. Clutterbuck works at Surgical Care Group in Manchester, NH with other offices in Berlin, NH and Bedford, NH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Clutterbuck's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Surgical Care Group
    87 McGregor St Ste 3100, Manchester, NH 03102 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (603) 627-1887
  2. 2
    Catholic Medical Center
    100 McGregor St, Manchester, NH 03102 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (603) 668-3545
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  3. 3
    ASA Clinic
    59 Page Hill Rd, Berlin, NH 03570 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (603) 752-2300
  4. 4
    New England Molecular Imaging LLC
    160 S RIVER RD, Bedford, NH 03110 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (603) 665-5150

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Androscoggin Valley Hospital
  • Catholic Medical Center
  • Huggins Hospital
  • Monadnock Community Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Bowel Infarction Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Cholangiocarcinoma Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Median Arcuate Ligament Syndrome (MALS) Chevron Icon
Non-Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy, and Stenting Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Artery Catheterization Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan
    • Tufts Health Plan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. William Clutterbuck, MD
    About Dr. William Clutterbuck, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 48 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1780676080
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY
