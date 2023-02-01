Dr. William Cobb, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cobb is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Cobb, MD
Overview of Dr. William Cobb, MD
Dr. William Cobb, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Ridgewood, NJ. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Umdnj-New Jersey Med Sch and is affiliated with Valley Hospital.
Dr. Cobb works at
Dr. Cobb's Office Locations
-
1
Ridgewood, NJ - 1200 East Ridgewood Avenue1200 E Ridgewood Ave, Ridgewood, NJ 07450 Directions (201) 327-8600
-
2
Neurosurgeons of New Jersey (Nyack)169 Main St Ste 2, Nyack, NY 10960 Directions (845) 535-1655
Hospital Affiliations
- Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Cobb?
Good experience
About Dr. William Cobb, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1972755254
Education & Certifications
- New York Presbyterian Hospital-New York Weill Cornell Center
- New York Presbyterian - Weill Cornell
- Umdnj-New Jersey Med Sch
- Perelman School of Medicine University of Pennsylvania
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cobb has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cobb accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cobb has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cobb works at
Dr. Cobb has seen patients for Traumatic Brain Injury, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cobb on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Cobb. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cobb.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cobb, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cobb appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.