Overview of Dr. William Cobb, MD

Dr. William Cobb, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Ridgewood, NJ. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Umdnj-New Jersey Med Sch and is affiliated with Valley Hospital.



Dr. Cobb works at Neurosurgeons of New Jersey (Ridgewood) in Ridgewood, NJ with other offices in Nyack, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Traumatic Brain Injury along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.