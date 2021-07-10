Dr. William Cody, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cody is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Cody, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. William Cody, MD
Dr. William Cody, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Tn Hlth Sci Ctr and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside Hospital and Ascension St. Vincent's Southside Hospital.
Dr. Cody's Office Locations
North Florida Obstetrics Gynecology Associates2 Shircliff Way Ste 600, Jacksonville, FL 32204 Directions (904) 388-0704
North Florida OBGYN3 Shircliff Way Ste 521, Jacksonville, FL 32204 Directions (904) 387-9577
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside Hospital
- Ascension St. Vincent's Southside Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I was just talking to my husband about Dr. Cody and decided to search and see if Dr. Cody was still in Jacksonville. I was a patient of Dr. Cody’s in the early 90s while living in the Jacksonville area. I worked in the mental health field and had taken one of my client’s to see Dr. Cody. She had to be referred to Shands. However, I was in the cafeteria at Saint Vincent’s some time later and not only did he remember me, but he remembered to ask about my client and her well being. I was so impressed I made Dr. Cody my doctor as well. I am so thankful for the care he and his office staff gave me during my time In the area. Dr. Cody never seemed to be in a hurry and always listened to my concerns.
About Dr. William Cody, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 41 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Us Naval Hosp
- Univ Of Tn Hlth Sci Ctr
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cody has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cody accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cody has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cody has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Abnormal Uterine Bleeding and Uterine Fibroids, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cody on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Cody. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cody.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cody, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cody appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.