Dr. William Cofer, DMD
Dr. William Cofer, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Greer, SC.
William A. Cofer DMD215 W Poinsett St, Greer, SC 29650 Directions (864) 207-7813
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Ameritas
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- Humana
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
I'm new to South Carolina and I was searching for a dentist, and Dr. Cofer location is close to where I live and I am glad I found this dentist. The staff was so warm and welcoming. Dr. Cofer is such a comforting and down to earth dentist. I know I am in good hands with him and his staff. I definitely will be recommending to family and friends. I shared my experience there with my husband. And now he wants to become a patient there as well.
Dr. Cofer has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cofer accepts Humana and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cofer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
233 patients have reviewed Dr. Cofer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cofer.
