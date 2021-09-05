See All Otolaryngologists in Orange, CA
Dr. William Cohen, DO

Ear, Nose, and Throat
3.2 (18)
31 years of experience

Overview of Dr. William Cohen, DO

Dr. William Cohen, DO is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Orange, CA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from CHICAGO COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE / MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY.

Dr. Cohen works at The Skin Centerx in Orange, CA with other offices in Tustin, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Sinusitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Cohen's Office Locations

    The Skin Centerx
    2501 E Chapman Ave Ste 401, Orange, CA 92869 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (714) 628-1313
    Foothill Regional Medical Center
    14662 Newport Ave, Tustin, CA 92780 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (714) 619-7700
    Advanced ENT And Facial Plastic Surgery
    1010 W La Veta Ave Ste 445, Orange, CA 92868 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (714) 628-1313

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Sep 05, 2021
    The doctor was very pleasant and easy to talk to. I look forward to my next visit.
    Trish — Sep 05, 2021
    About Dr. William Cohen, DO

    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    • English
    • 1073545968
    Education & Certifications

    • CHICAGO COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE / MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY
    Dr. Cohen has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Cohen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Cohen has seen patients for Chronic Sinusitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cohen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Cohen. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cohen.

