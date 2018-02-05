Dr. William Coll, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Coll is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Coll, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. William Coll, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Torrington, CT. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from SOUTH BAYLO UNIVERSITY SCHOOL OF ORIENTAL MEDICINE AT LOS ANGELES and is affiliated with Charlotte Hungerford Hospital and Sharon Hospital.
Litchfield County Gastroenterology Associates LLC245 Alvord Park Rd Bldg B, Torrington, CT 06790
Charlotte Hungerford Hospital540 Litchfield St, Torrington, CT 06790
29 Hospital Hill Rd Ste 1700, Sharon, CT 06069
New England Psychiatric Associates LLC50 Hospital Hill Rd, Sharon, CT 06069
Charlotte Hungerford Hospital
Sharon Hospital
Aetna
Anthem
Blue Cross Blue Shield
CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Cigna
First Health
Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
MultiPlan
I have been using the services of Dr. Coll and his office for approximately 20 yrs. I have continued to receive professional service . Appointments are well organized and punctual. The doctor's demeanor is direct and cordial and informative . I use the services of the office in Sharon Ct. Dr. Coll uses the surgery facilities of The Sharon Hospital . I was charged 5x the average rate for the anesthesia which took a little bit of work to settle . Ask for a price for this?
Gastroenterology
34 years of experience
English
SOUTH BAYLO UNIVERSITY SCHOOL OF ORIENTAL MEDICINE AT LOS ANGELES
