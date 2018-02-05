Overview

Dr. William Coll, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Torrington, CT. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from SOUTH BAYLO UNIVERSITY SCHOOL OF ORIENTAL MEDICINE AT LOS ANGELES and is affiliated with Charlotte Hungerford Hospital and Sharon Hospital.



Dr. Coll works at Connecticut GI in Torrington, CT with other offices in Sharon, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis, Hemorrhoids, Diverticulitis and Intestinal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.