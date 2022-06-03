See All Cardiologists in Oklahoma City, OK
Dr. William Collazo, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. William Collazo, MD

Cardiology
4.7 (26)
Accepting new patients
42 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. William Collazo, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Cardiology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from Baylor Coll of Med and is affiliated with Fairview Regional Medical Center and Ssm Health Saint Anthony Hospital Oklahoma City.

Dr. Collazo works at Cardiovascular Care of Oklahoma in Oklahoma City, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Sinus Bradycardia, Hypertensive Heart Disease and Chest Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Cardiovascular Care of Oklahoma
    1211 N Shartel Ave Ste 1006, Oklahoma City, OK 73103 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (405) 546-7699

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Fairview Regional Medical Center
  • Ssm Health Saint Anthony Hospital Oklahoma City

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Sinus Bradycardia
Hypertensive Heart Disease
Chest Pain
Sinus Bradycardia
Hypertensive Heart Disease
Chest Pain

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Angina Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Angina
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cardiac Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiomegaly Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Dilated Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
First Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Heart Murmur Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Nuclear Stress Testing Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sick Sinus Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Smoking Cessation Counseling Chevron Icon
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Third Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Unstable Angina Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Ventricular Tachycardia (VT) Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Alkalosis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Aneurysm and Dissection of Heart Chevron Icon
Aneurysm of Heart Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Aortic Dissection Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Atrial Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Hypertrophic Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Coarctation of the Aorta Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Dissection Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Heart Tumors, Benign Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Histoplasmosis Chevron Icon
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Impella Device Chevron Icon
Indigestion Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Iron Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Lipidoses (incl. Gaucher Disease) Chevron Icon
Liver Damage from Alcohol Chevron Icon
Long QT Syndrome Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Mobitz, Type 2, Heart Block Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Patent Ductus Arteriosus Chevron Icon
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Pericarditis Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Edema Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Raynaud's Disease Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Rheumatic Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Second Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Supraventricular Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Venous Compression Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Ventricular Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Ventricular Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • AARP
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Community Care Network
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Oklahoma
    • First Health
    • GlobalHealth, Inc.
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • Indian Health Service
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Medicare of Oklahoma
    • MultiPlan
    • Self Pay
    • Thrivent Financial
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 26 ratings
    Patient Ratings (26)
    5 Star
    (24)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Collazo?

    Jun 03, 2022
    Dr. Collazo does an amazing job explaining things to both patient and family. Outstanding bedside manner. Listens and up to date with latest information.
    Heather — Jun 03, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. William Collazo, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. William Collazo, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Collazo to family and friends

    Dr. Collazo's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Collazo

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. William Collazo, MD.

    About Dr. William Collazo, MD

    Specialties
    • Cardiology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 42 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1649290594
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Fitzsimons Army Medical Center
    Fellowship
    Medical Education
    • Baylor Coll of Med
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Cardiology, Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. William Collazo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Collazo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Collazo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Collazo works at Cardiovascular Care of Oklahoma in Oklahoma City, OK. View the full address on Dr. Collazo’s profile.

    Dr. Collazo has seen patients for Sinus Bradycardia, Hypertensive Heart Disease and Chest Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Collazo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    26 patients have reviewed Dr. Collazo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Collazo.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Collazo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Collazo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. William Collazo, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.