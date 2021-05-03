Overview of Dr. William Collier, MD

Dr. William Collier, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Richmond, KY. They completed their residency with University Of Ky A B Chandler Mc



Dr. Collier works at Baptist Health Medical Group Obgyn in Richmond, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Ovarian Cysts and Cervicitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.