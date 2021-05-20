See All Plastic Surgeons in Springfield, MA
Dr. William Collins III, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. William Collins III, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
5.0 (1)
Map Pin Small Springfield, MA
Call for new patient details

Overview of Dr. William Collins III, MD

Dr. William Collins III, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Springfield, MA. They graduated from MASSACHUSETTS GENERAL HOSPITAL / INSTITUTE OF HEALTH PROFESSIONS and is affiliated with Baystate Medical Center.

Dr. Collins III works at Baystate Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery in Springfield, MA with other offices in Boston, MA and Westfield, MA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Yoash Enzer, MD
Dr. Yoash Enzer, MD
4.9 (182)
View Profile
Dr. Rita Sadowski, MD
Dr. Rita Sadowski, MD
4.8 (230)
View Profile
Dr. Lawrence Barnard, DO
Dr. Lawrence Barnard, DO
0.0 (0)
View Profile

Dr. Collins III' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Baystate Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery - Springfield - Medical Center Drive
    2 Medical Center Dr Ste 206, Springfield, MA 01107 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (413) 794-5363
  2. 2
    Dana-Farber/Brigham & Women's Cancer Center, Radiation Oncology
    75 Francis St, Boston, MA 02115 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (617) 732-5500
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  3. 3
    Baystate Noble Hospital Corporation
    115 W Silver St, Westfield, MA 01085 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (413) 794-5363
  4. 4
    Baystate Medical Center Inc
    759 Chestnut St, Springfield, MA 01199 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (413) 794-5363

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baystate Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Gynecomastia
Gynecomastia

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan
    • Tufts Health Plan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Collins III?

    May 20, 2021
    Dr. Collins is very gentle, attentive, sensitive to your personal situation. He is genuinely concerned about the patient being happy.
    Karen P. — May 20, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. William Collins III, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. William Collins III, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Collins III to family and friends

    Dr. Collins III' Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Collins III

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. William Collins III, MD.

    About Dr. William Collins III, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1831401066
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • MASSACHUSETTS GENERAL HOSPITAL / INSTITUTE OF HEALTH PROFESSIONS
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Collins III has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Collins III has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Collins III.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Collins III, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Collins III appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. William Collins III, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.