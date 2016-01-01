Overview of Dr. William Collyer, MD

Dr. William Collyer, MD is an Urology Specialist in Evansville, IN.



Dr. Collyer works at Deaconess Anesthesia Services in Evansville, IN with other offices in Newburgh, IN and Cape Girardeau, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Blood in Urine (Hematuria), Urinary Stones and Urinary Incontinence along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.