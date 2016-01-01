Dr. William Collyer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Collyer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Collyer, MD
Dr. William Collyer, MD is an Urology Specialist in Evansville, IN.
Deaconessohio Valley Hospice600 Mary St, Evansville, IN 47710 Directions (812) 450-5000
Deaconess Clinic4209 Gateway Blvd, Newburgh, IN 47630 Directions (812) 426-9855
Deaconess Anesthesia Service At Dcdt421 Chestnut St, Evansville, IN 47713 Directions (812) 426-9855
Deaconess Orthopedic Neuroscience Hospital4011 Gateway Blvd, Newburgh, IN 47630 Directions (812) 450-2334Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Cape Girardeau Urology Assocs3 DOCTORS PARK, Cape Girardeau, MO 63703 Directions (573) 334-7748
Hospital Affiliations
- Deaconess Hospital
- Saint Francis Medical Center
- Southeast Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
- Urology
- English
Dr. Collyer has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Collyer accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Collyer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Collyer has seen patients for Blood in Urine (Hematuria), Urinary Stones and Urinary Incontinence, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Collyer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Collyer. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Collyer.
