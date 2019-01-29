Overview of Dr. William Constad, MD

Dr. William Constad, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Jersey City, NJ. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Medical College of Pennsylvania and is affiliated with Jersey City Medical Center.



Dr. Constad works at Associated Retinal Consultants in Jersey City, NJ with other offices in Millburn, NJ and Bayonne, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), Allergic Conjunctivitis and Eye Infections along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.