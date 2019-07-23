Dr. William Cook, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cook is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Cook, MD
Overview of Dr. William Cook, MD
Dr. William Cook, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Mount Pleasant, SC. They specialize in Oncology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery. They graduated from South Carolina U, College of Medicine and is affiliated with MUSC Health University Medical Center.
Dr. Cook's Office Locations
MUSC Health East Cooper Medical Pavilion1600 Midtown Ave # 33, Mount Pleasant, SC 29464 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Cook?
Great doctor with a great supporting staff. All where knowledgeable, empathetic and friendly. Dr Cook does it all from the consultation, the surgery and the follow up touch up. He is a perfectionist and when he is done there is minimal to no evidence of his work. I highly recommend him and his team. Lord willing I won’t need any more procedures but if I did Dr. Cook will get my call.
About Dr. William Cook, MD
- Oncology
- 31 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1639100100
Education & Certifications
- UPMC - Shadyside Hospital
- Medical University of South Carolina Medical Ctr
- University of Virginia
- South Carolina U, College of Medicine
- Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
Hospital Affiliations
- MUSC Health University Medical Center
