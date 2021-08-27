Dr. William Cook, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cook is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Cook, MD
Overview of Dr. William Cook, MD
Dr. William Cook, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Far Eastern University Nicanor Reyes Medical Foundation|Far Eastern University--Nicanor Reyes Medical Foundation and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Morningside, Mount Sinai Beth Israel, Mount Sinai Brooklyn, Mount Sinai Queens and Mount Sinai Hospital.
Dr. Cook's Office Locations
Mount Sinai Brooklyn Infusion Center3131 Kings Hwy, Brooklyn, NY 11234 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
was very helpful during process
About Dr. William Cook, MD
- Medical Oncology
- 43 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1790773299
Education & Certifications
- St Vincent Hospital
- Brooklyn Hospital Center At Downtown Campus
- Brooklyn Hospital Center At Downtown Campus
- Far Eastern University Nicanor Reyes Medical Foundation|Far Eastern University--Nicanor Reyes Medical Foundation
- Internal Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai Morningside
- Mount Sinai Beth Israel
- Mount Sinai Brooklyn
- Mount Sinai Queens
- Mount Sinai Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cook has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cook accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Cook using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Cook has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Cook. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cook.
