Overview

Dr. William Cooke, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Durango, CO. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Univ Of Nm Sch Of Med|University of New Mexico / Main Campus and is affiliated with Mercy Regional Medical Center and Southwest Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Cooke works at Allergy & Asthma Specialist in Durango, CO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.