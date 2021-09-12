See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Longmont, CO
Super Profile

Dr. William Cooney, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.6 (59)
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. William Cooney, MD

Dr. William Cooney, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Longmont, CO. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Saint Louis University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Medical Center, Longmont United Hospital and St. Anthony North Hospital.

Dr. Cooney works at Orthopaedic And Spine Center Of The Rockies in Longmont, CO with other offices in Lafayette, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Osteoarthritis and Osteoarthritis of Knee along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Dr. Cooney's Office Locations

    Longmont
    1551 Professional Ln Unit 200, Longmont, CO 80501 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 772-1600
    Ncmc Specialty Clinic
    300 Exempla Cir Ste 200, Lafayette, CO 80026 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (720) 890-8292
    Front Range Orthopedic Center
    1610 Dry Creek Dr Ste 200, Longmont, CO 80503 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 772-1600

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Good Samaritan Medical Center
  • Longmont United Hospital
  • St. Anthony North Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Joint Pain
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Joint Pain
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Bursitis
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis)
Knee Sprain
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear
Joint Drainage
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Adhesive Capsulitis
All Shoulder or Elbow Replacement Procedures
Baker's Cyst
Broken Arm
Chronic Neck Pain
Clavicle Fracture
Complications of Joint Prosthesis
Degenerative Disc Disease
Difficulty With Walking
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee)
Femur Fracture
Foot Fracture
Foot Sprain
Gait Abnormality
Glenoid Labrum Tear
Gout
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Herniated Disc
Hip Fracture
Hip Sprain
Internal Derangement of Knee
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Knee Dislocation
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow)
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip)
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle)
Limb Pain
Low Back Pain
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury)
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteopenia
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Rotator Cuff Tear
Runner's Knee
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Scoliosis
Shoulder Dislocation
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment
Shoulder Fracture Treatment
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis
Spondylitis
Spondylolisthesis
Systemic Chondromalacia
Achilles Tendinitis
Ankle and Foot Instability or Derangement
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Arthritis of the Shoulder
Avascular Necrosis
Bone Cancer
Broken Neck
Bunion
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Chronic Pelvic Pain
Coccygeal Pain
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS)
Dupuytren's Contracture
Elbow Bursitis
Elbow Sprain
Ganglion Cyst
Hammer Toe
Hand Fracture
Hip Injury
Hip Pain
  • View other providers who treat Hip Pain
Hip Pointer Injuries
Hip Resurfacing
Humerus Fracture
Knee Fracture
Knee Injuries
Knee Pain
Lateral Collateral Ligament (LCL) Sprain
Neck Muscle Strain
Osgood Schlatter Disease
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Osteosarcoma
Pathological Spine Fracture
Pelvic Fracture
Plantar Fasciitis
Pyogenic Arthritis
Rheumatoid Arthritis
Sacrum Disorders
Scapular Fracture
Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment
Sever's Disease
Shoulder Dislocation Treatment
Shoulder Pain
Shoulder Resurfacing
Shoulder Sprain
Shoulder Stabilizations
Soft Tissue Sarcoma
Spinal Stenosis
Spine Deformities
Spine Fractures, Traumatic
Sports Medicine Related Procedures
Sternum Fracture
Tibia or Fibula Stress Fracture
Trigger Finger
Wrist Sprain or Strain
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • ChoiceCare Network
    • Cigna
    • Colorado Access
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • One Health
    • Pennacle
    • Rocky Mountain Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 59 ratings
    Patient Ratings (59)
    5 Star
    (52)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Sep 12, 2021
    Dr Cooney is very confident and thorough. I have seen him off and on for many years. He is the best.
    — Sep 12, 2021
    About Dr. William Cooney, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    23 years of experience
    • 23 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    English
    • English
    1992713267
    • 1992713267
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • American Sports Medicine Institute
    Residency
    • Mayo Clinic|Mayo Medical School
    Medical Education
    • Saint Louis University School of Medicine
    Orthopedic Surgery
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. William Cooney, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cooney is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Cooney has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Cooney has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Cooney has seen patients for Joint Pain, Osteoarthritis and Osteoarthritis of Knee, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cooney on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    59 patients have reviewed Dr. Cooney. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cooney.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cooney, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cooney appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

