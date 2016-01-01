Overview

Dr. William Corder, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Bridgeport, WV. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from West Virginia University and is affiliated with Mon Health Medical Center and United Hospital Center.



Dr. Corder works at Mountain State Medical Specialties in Bridgeport, WV with other offices in Morgantown, WV. They frequently treat conditions like Allergic Rhinitis, Animal Allergies and Asthma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.