Dr. William Corell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Corell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Corell, MD
Overview
Dr. William Corell, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Spokane, WA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 49 years of experience. They graduated from Stanford University and is affiliated with Bonner General Hospital.
Dr. Corell works at
Locations
-
1
Integrative Medicine Associates3424 S Grand Blvd, Spokane, WA 99203 Directions (509) 838-5800
Hospital Affiliations
- Bonner General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Corell?
About Dr. William Corell, MD
- Family Medicine
- 49 years of experience
- English
- 1255627931
Education & Certifications
- Stanford University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Corell has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Corell accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Corell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Corell works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Corell. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Corell.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Corell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Corell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.