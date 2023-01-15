Dr. William Corey, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Corey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Corey, MD
Overview of Dr. William Corey, MD
Dr. William Corey, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in North Charleston, SC. They graduated from West Virginia University - Morgantown WV and is affiliated with Trident Health System - Summerville Medical Center and Trident Medical Center.
Dr. Corey works at
Dr. Corey's Office Locations
1
Lowcountry Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine2880 Tricom St Ste B, North Charleston, SC 29406
2
Lowcountry Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine130 E 3RD NORTH ST, Summerville, SC 29483
3
Lowcountry Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine93 Springview Ln Unit B, Summerville, SC 29485
Hospital Affiliations
- Trident Health System - Summerville Medical Center
- Trident Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross & Blue Shield of South Carolina
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arkansas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Choice Health
- First Health
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- MedCost
- Medicaid
Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Planned Administration Inc
- Simplifi
UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
I've been a patient at Lowcountry Ortho in the past, which gave me confidence that this first appointment with Dr. Corey would go well. He examined my ankle carefully, explained what he saw on the X-rays, and fully answered my questions. I'm happy that his knowledge and professionalism was equal to the past care I've received from Dr. Jaskwhich and Dr. Cox.
About Dr. William Corey, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
Education & Certifications
- Union Memorial Hospital (foot and ankle surgery) - Baltimore MD|Union Memorial Hospital (Foot and Ankle Surgery)-Baltimore MD
- West Virginia University - Morgantown WV
- West Virginia University - Morgantown WV|West Virginia University-Morgantown Wv
- West Virginia University - Morgantown WV
