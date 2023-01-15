Overview of Dr. William Corey, MD

Dr. William Corey, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in North Charleston, SC. They graduated from West Virginia University - Morgantown WV and is affiliated with Trident Health System - Summerville Medical Center and Trident Medical Center.



Dr. Corey works at Lowcountry Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine in North Charleston, SC with other offices in Summerville, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Pain, Foot Fracture and Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.