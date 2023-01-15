See All Orthopedic Surgeons in North Charleston, SC
Dr. William Corey, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.0 (39)
Map Pin Small North Charleston, SC
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. William Corey, MD

Dr. William Corey, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in North Charleston, SC. They graduated from West Virginia University - Morgantown WV and is affiliated with Trident Health System - Summerville Medical Center and Trident Medical Center.

Dr. Corey works at Lowcountry Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine in North Charleston, SC with other offices in Summerville, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Pain, Foot Fracture and Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Corey's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Lowcountry Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine
    2880 Tricom St Ste B, North Charleston, SC 29406 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (843) 944-6139
  2. 2
    Lowcountry Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine
    130 E 3RD NORTH ST, Summerville, SC 29483 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (843) 944-6140
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  3. 3
    Lowcountry Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine
    93 Springview Ln Unit B, Summerville, SC 29485 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (843) 567-1366
    Monday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Trident Health System - Summerville Medical Center
  • Trident Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Limb Pain
Foot Fracture
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment
Limb Pain
Foot Fracture
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle DislocationTreatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Knee and Lower Leg Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Morton's Neuroma Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Rupture Repair Chevron Icon
Achilles Tenotomy Chevron Icon
Ankle and Foot Instability or Derangement Chevron Icon
Ankle Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Ankle Replacement Chevron Icon
Ankle Surgery Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Arthroscopic Shoulder Surgery Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Clavicle Fracture Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Congenital Diseases Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Elbow Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Elbow Fracture and-or Dislocation Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Elbow Injuries Chevron Icon
Elbow Surgery Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Excision of Tarsal or Metatarsal Chevron Icon
Excision of Tibia or Fibula Chevron Icon
Femur Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Surgery Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture and-or Dislocation Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture and-or Dislocation Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Hip Replacement Chevron Icon
Infectious Diseases Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Knee and Leg Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Knee and Lower Leg Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Knee Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Knee Fracture Chevron Icon
Knee Replacement Chevron Icon
Knee Surgery Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Non-Traumatic Rupture of Achilles Tendon Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Orthopedic Trauma Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteochondritis Dissecans Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Pseudoarthrosis Chevron Icon
Pyogenic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Removal of Bone Spur Chevron Icon
Resection or Ablation of Bone Tumor, Partial or Complete Resection of Bone, Debridement of Bone Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Shoulder Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Tibia and Fibula Fractures Chevron Icon
Total Hip Replacement Chevron Icon
Tumor Chevron Icon
Unicompartmental Hip Surgery Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross & Blue Shield of South Carolina
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arkansas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Choice Health
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • MedCost
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Planned Administration Inc
    • Simplifi
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 39 ratings
    Patient Ratings (39)
    5 Star
    (28)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Jan 15, 2023
    I've been a patient at Lowcountry Ortho in the past, which gave me confidence that this first appointment with Dr. Corey would go well. He examined my ankle carefully, explained what he saw on the X-rays, and fully answered my questions. I'm happy that his knowledge and professionalism was equal to the past care I've received from Dr. Jaskwhich and Dr. Cox.
    Nan, Charleston — Jan 15, 2023
    About Dr. William Corey, MD

    • Orthopedic Surgery
    • English
    • 1700097722
    Education & Certifications

    • Union Memorial Hospital (foot and ankle surgery) - Baltimore MD|Union Memorial Hospital (Foot and Ankle Surgery)-Baltimore MD
    • West Virginia University - Morgantown WV
    • West Virginia University - Morgantown WV|West Virginia University-Morgantown Wv
    Medical Education
    • West Virginia University - Morgantown WV
    Medical Education

