Dr. William Corrao, MD
Overview of Dr. William Corrao, MD
Dr. William Corrao, MD is a Pulmonologist in East Greenwich, RI. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ROCHESTER and is affiliated with Charlton Memorial Hospital, Kent Hospital, South County Hospital and The Miriam Hospital.
Dr. Corrao's Office Locations
Pedro Barros M.d. Inc1407 S County Trl Bldg 4, East Greenwich, RI 02818 Directions (401) 886-7910
Hospital Affiliations
- Charlton Memorial Hospital
- Kent Hospital
- South County Hospital
- The Miriam Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
He's a lifesaver, I trust hime implicitly
About Dr. William Corrao, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 51 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ROCHESTER
- Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Corrao accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Corrao has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Corrao has seen patients for COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Asthma and Wheezing, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Corrao on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Corrao. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Corrao.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Corrao, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Corrao appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.