Dr. William Cothern, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cothern is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Cothern, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. William Cothern, DO is a Dermatologist in Fort Worth, TX. They graduated from University of North Texas Health Science Center - Texas College of Osteopathic Medicine, Fort Worth, TX (1981).
Dr. Cothern works at
Locations
-
1
U.S. Dermatology Partners Fort Worth Cultural District4201 Camp Bowie Blvd Ste A, Fort Worth, TX 76107 Directions (817) 377-1243
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Evolutions Healthcare Systems
- Galaxy Health Network
- HealthSmart
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- Prime Health Services
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Provider Select, Inc.
- Three Rivers Provider Network
- Tricare
- USA Managed Care Organization
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Cothern?
Had a procedure done that is never fun & can be a little painful but Dr Cothern & his staff are always so professional & kind. Procedure went well & was done quickly. Front staff is great too!!! I recommend Dr Cothern to anyone in need of a dermatologist.
About Dr. William Cothern, DO
- Dermatology
- English, Spanish
- 1962493445
Education & Certifications
- Osteo Med Ctr Of Tx-Unthsc/Tco, Flexible Or Transitional Year
- Osteopathic Medical Center of Texas, Fort Worth, TX (1982)
- University of North Texas Health Science Center - Texas College of Osteopathic Medicine, Fort Worth, TX (1981)
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cothern has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cothern accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cothern has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cothern works at
Dr. Cothern has seen patients for Rosacea, Candidiasis of Skin and Nails, Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery) and Tissue Transfer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cothern on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Cothern speaks Spanish.
501 patients have reviewed Dr. Cothern. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cothern.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cothern, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cothern appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.