Dr. William Cothern, DO

Dermatology
4.8 (501)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. William Cothern, DO is a Dermatologist in Fort Worth, TX. They graduated from University of North Texas Health Science Center - Texas College of Osteopathic Medicine, Fort Worth, TX (1981).

Dr. Cothern works at U.S. Dermatology Partners Fort Worth Cultural District in Fort Worth, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Rosacea, Candidiasis of Skin and Nails, Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery) and Tissue Transfer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    U.S. Dermatology Partners Fort Worth Cultural District
    4201 Camp Bowie Blvd Ste A, Fort Worth, TX 76107 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (817) 377-1243

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Rosacea
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer
Rosacea
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer

Rosacea
  
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer
Actinic Keratosis
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Contact Dermatitis
Dermatitis
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion
Dry Skin
  
Intertrigo
Itchy Skin
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Shaving of Skin Lesion
Telogen Effluvium
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion
Excision of Skin Lesion
Hair Loss
Seborrheic Keratosis
Acne
  
Athlete's Foot
Basal Cell Carcinoma
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin
Dermatitis Due to Drugs
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion
Excision of Skin Cancer
Folliculitis
Fungal Nail Infection
Granuloma of Skin
Keloid Scar
Lipomas
  
Melanoma Screening
Mole Evaluation
Ringworm
  
Skin Cancer
Skin Discoloration
Squamous Cell Carcinoma
Warts
  
Birthmark
Boil
  
Cellulitis
Cold Sore
Destruction of Penile Lesion
Erythema Multiforme
Excessive Sweating
Genital Herpes
Genital Warts
Herpes Simplex Infection
Hives
  
Jock Itch
Lice
  
Lichen Planus
Microdermabrasion
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection
Psoriasis
Scabies
  
Shingles
  
Skin Ulcer
Tattoo Removal
Tinea Versicolor
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Evolutions Healthcare Systems
    • Galaxy Health Network
    • HealthSmart
    • Medicare
    • Molina Healthcare
    • Prime Health Services
    • Private HealthCare Systems
    • Provider Select, Inc.
    • Three Rivers Provider Network
    • Tricare
    • USA Managed Care Organization

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 501 ratings
    Patient Ratings (501)
    5 Star
    (463)
    4 Star
    (20)
    3 Star
    (3)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (12)
    Jan 27, 2023
    Had a procedure done that is never fun & can be a little painful but Dr Cothern & his staff are always so professional & kind. Procedure went well & was done quickly. Front staff is great too!!! I recommend Dr Cothern to anyone in need of a dermatologist.
    Shawn — Jan 27, 2023
    
    Photo: Dr. William Cothern, DO
    About Dr. William Cothern, DO

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1962493445
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Osteo Med Ctr Of Tx-Unthsc/Tco, Flexible Or Transitional Year
    Residency
    Internship
    • Osteopathic Medical Center of Texas, Fort Worth, TX (1982)
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University of North Texas Health Science Center - Texas College of Osteopathic Medicine, Fort Worth, TX (1981)
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. William Cothern, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cothern is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Cothern has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Cothern has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Cothern works at U.S. Dermatology Partners Fort Worth Cultural District in Fort Worth, TX. View the full address on Dr. Cothern’s profile.

    Dr. Cothern has seen patients for Rosacea, Candidiasis of Skin and Nails, Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery) and Tissue Transfer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cothern on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    501 patients have reviewed Dr. Cothern. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cothern.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cothern, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cothern appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

