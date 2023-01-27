Overview

Dr. William Cothern, DO is a Dermatologist in Fort Worth, TX. They graduated from University of North Texas Health Science Center - Texas College of Osteopathic Medicine, Fort Worth, TX (1981).



Dr. Cothern works at U.S. Dermatology Partners Fort Worth Cultural District in Fort Worth, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Rosacea, Candidiasis of Skin and Nails, Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery) and Tissue Transfer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.