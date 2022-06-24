Dr. William Cottrell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cottrell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Cottrell, MD
Overview of Dr. William Cottrell, MD
Dr. William Cottrell, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Clearwater, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Florida and is affiliated with Mease Countryside Hospital and Morton Plant Hospital.
Dr. Cottrell's Office Locations
Clearwater430 Morton Plant St Ste 301, Clearwater, FL 33756 Directions (727) 461-6026Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Bardmoor8839 Bryan Dairy Rd Ste 240, Largo, FL 33777 Directions (727) 461-6026Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Mease Countryside Hospital
- Morton Plant Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
DR Cottrell has done Roto Cuff surgery on my husband and Knee replacement on myself. He always takes time to explain everything and answer questions . If there is alternative or less invasive treatment he will discuss all...exercise, therapy included. Excellent and kind doctor. His office staff is courteous and kind as well. Knee injections have been given by Brooke Johnson his PA and surgery follow up. She is very knowledgable, kind and gentle!! Easiest injection ever given. You will not find better care. Highly recommend !
About Dr. William Cottrell, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 28 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Amer Sports Med Inst/Al Sports Med
- U S Al Med Ctr
- Orlando Regional Medical Center
- Univ Florida
- University Of Florida, National Merit Scholarship
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cottrell has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cottrell accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cottrell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cottrell has seen patients for Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Shoulder Impingement Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cottrell on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Cottrell speaks Spanish.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Cottrell. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cottrell.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cottrell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cottrell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted.