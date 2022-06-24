Overview of Dr. William Cottrell, MD

Dr. William Cottrell, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Clearwater, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Florida and is affiliated with Mease Countryside Hospital and Morton Plant Hospital.



Dr. Cottrell works at Orthopaedic Associates of West Florida OAWF in Clearwater, FL with other offices in Largo, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Shoulder Impingement Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.