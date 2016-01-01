Dr. William Cotts, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cotts is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Cotts, MD
Dr. William Cotts, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Oak Lawn, IL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Loyola U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Advocate Christ Hospital and Medical Center, Advocate Sherman Hospital, AMITA Health Saint Joseph Medical Center Joliet, Morris Hospital and Healthcare Centers and Northwest Health- Porter.
Advocate Health and Hospitals Corporation4440 W 95th St # 183, Oak Lawn, IL 60453 Directions (708) 398-0287
Cardiothoracic & Vascular Surgical Associates S C.4400 W 95th St Ste 308, Oak Lawn, IL 60453 Directions (708) 346-4040
Hospital Affiliations
- Advocate Christ Hospital and Medical Center
- Advocate Sherman Hospital
- AMITA Health Saint Joseph Medical Center Joliet
- Morris Hospital and Healthcare Centers
- Northwest Health- Porter
- University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics
- University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics
- Loyola U, School of Medicine
Dr. Cotts has seen patients for Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease, Primary Pulmonary Hypertension and Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cotts on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Cotts. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cotts.
