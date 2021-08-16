Dr. William Cox Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cox Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Cox Jr, MD
Dr. William Cox Jr, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Crystal Lake, IL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.
Northwestern Medicine Regional Medical Group - McHenry County Orthopedics420 N Il Route 31, Crystal Lake, IL 60012
Northwestern Medicine Regional Medical Group10370 Haligus Rd Ste 201, Huntley, IL 60142
I found De.Cox very professional. He was responsible for letting me be able to walk down the aisle on my daughters wedding day. I’m trying to find him. No info available . Does anyone know where he went?
35 years of experience
UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
Orthopaedic Sports Medicine and Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Cox Jr has seen patients for Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Baker’s Cyst and Knee Dislocation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cox Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
